Jetstar passenger takes over the PA with rendition of La Vie En Rose by French singer Edith Piaf

During a long flight delay, an airline passenger takes over the PA with her rendition of La Vie En Rose by French singer legend Edith Piaf.

Passengers on the Jetstar flight apparently really enjoyed the unexpected in-flight entertainment

Another passenger posted video of the impromptu performance on TikTok.

According to the Daily Mail the passengers found the moment bizarre and very funny, especially since they had already been delayed two hours.

One passenger saying it reminded her of the movie Bridesmaids.

The airline didn’t give a reason for the delay.