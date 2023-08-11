Local

Jenks Outlet Mall expected to open June 2024

By Ben Morgan

Jenks outlet mall

JENKS, Okla. — Construction resumed in February at the Jenks Outlet Mall, years after the process was put on hold due to multiple factors.

Crews installed a few steel beams and concrete walls before the pandemic placed everything on hold.

But after years of waiting, the Jenks Chamber of Commerce says the mall will open in June 2024.

In addition to the outlet mall, a handful of new entertainment developments are expected to be built in the area. That includes a High Five Entertainment center and a Pickleball complex.

Economic leaders say more updates are expected to be released soon.

