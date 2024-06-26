Jenks outlet mall announces 45 more stores

The grand opening for the Simon Outlet Mall in Jenks is now just 7 weeks away, and the company invited the media out for a tour of the mall, which is still under construction just south of the Creek Turnpike near the west bank of the Arkansas River.

Simon also revealed 45 additional stores that will be in the mall when it has its grand opening on August 15th at 10:00 a.m.

Those include: Auntie Anne’s, Banana Republic Factory Store, Barbee Cookies, Bath & Body Works/White Barn, BoxLunch, Carter’s, Cavender’s, Claire’s, Fabletics, Five Below, Gap Factory, Glitz Nails & Spa, Grunt Style, Guess, Hot Topic, HUK, IT’SUGAR, J.Crew Factory, JD Sports, Journey’s, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Les Parfums, Lids, Loft, Miss A, Oakley Vault, Old Navy Outlet, Perfumania, Perry Ellis, Rack Room Shoes, Rally House, Samsonite, Simply Southern, Skechers, Spencer’s, Sugar Llamas, Sunglass Hut, Tea Bear, The Cosmetics Co., Torrid, Tradehome Shoes, Victoria’s Secret, What-A-Toy/Elegant Stone, Zales the Diamond Store Outlet, and Zumiez.

The 340,000 square foot mall features more than 75 stores, as well as 20,000 square foot playground area, multiple green spaces, a fire pit, a fountain, and more than 2,000 parking spaces.

Mall officials say the landscaping includes 800 new trees and thousands of new plants.

The mall is expected to employ around 800 workers.

©2024 Cox Media Group