Jenks man arrested for suspected road rage incident in southwest Tulsa

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — A Jenks man was arrested this week and bonded out of jail after a suspected road rage incident earlier this summer.

Tulsa Police said back on June 10, 20-year-old William Endicott was stopped behind a bicyclist at the intersection of 91st and Elwood in southwest Tulsa.

Witnesses told police that Endicott started honking, swearing, and flipping off the cyclist.

They said he then intentionally drove forward, knocked the cyclist to the ground, and ran over his leg.

Police said a witness followed Endicott as he sped away to get his tag number, which officers used to track him down.

