Jenks Fire Dept. gets $1.25 million grant to hire more firefighters

By Steve Berg

The City of Jenks was excited to announce today they’re getting a $1.25-million dollar SAFER grant from FEMA that will help them hire more firefighters.

“It helps us hire up to 6 firefighters and helps us get them paid for the next 3 years. Of course, after that, it’s on the City of Jenks to maintain their employment,” said Jenks Mayor Cory Box.

Box says the fire department’s staffing levels have not kept pace with the growth in Jenks during the past 20 years.

Also, he points out the new outlet mall that’s opening soon will bring thousands of additional visitors to Jenks each day and, as a result, will create the potential for more calls for fire service.



