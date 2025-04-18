Jeepers club plays Easter bunny for children in need

Some Jeep owners aren’t satisfied with just putting rubber ducks on their dash or off-roading in the mud on the weekends. Some Jeep owners want to give back to their communities.

“Jeepers Anonymous” is a Tulsa-area club for Jeep owners that have the same interests, and this club has a heart for helping children in need. This weekend, Jeepers Anonymous will “egg” the houses of several families, providing Easter baskets and candy for children that might not otherwise receive one.

“It can be any degree of need like a death in the family, childhood cancer, or a family member with cancer, a sickness in the family, or financial,” said Jeepers Anonymous Event Coordinator Sharla Pointer.

This is the group’s 10th year to offer Easter baskets, and they don’t plan on stopping any time soon. Pointer said the organization works with school districts in the Tulsa area to find families with children in need. They spilt into eight groups and serve10 houses each. This year, 235 kids from 84 families will receive baskets, and the Jeepers filled 11,600 eggs with candy and prizes.

Each child receives an Easter basket with a personalized card, 50 eggs, a chocolate bunny, and a toy Jeep. At around dusk, the Jeepers hide eggs in the yard and write on the home’s sidewalk with chalk before leaving the Easter baskets on the porch. They are often unseen and disappear just like the Easter bunny.

However, Easter isn’t the only holiday for the Jeepers. They also provide around 100 Thanksgiving meals for families in need.

Jeepers Anonymous started 13 years ago as an off-road group with just five families but has grown to over 300 members. At one time, they’ve had as many as 600 members.

“Jeepers are good people. They are a different caliber of people. We thought we could do so much good in this community, so we did,” Pointer said.