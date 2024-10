TULSA — Tulsa police are trying to figure out what led to the death of a baby Friday morning in midtown.

A call came in just before 6:30am for an unresponsive 2-month-old male at an apartment near 31st and Yale.

Officers say the infant passed away about an hour later.

The child crisis unit is investigating the infant’s death, which police say is standard procedure.

Police haven’t said if there were any obvious signs of trauma.