Inola pastor found guilty of lewd acts, rape of underage girls

INOLA, Okla. — A jury found an Inola pastor guilty of rape and two counts of lewd or indecent acts involving young girls Thursday morning.

4 years ago, Inola pastor Roy Shoop was arrested.

“I felt I was looking the devil right in the eye,” said Sheriff Scott Walton from the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office as he explained the moment he handcuffed Roy Shoop, “and I believe he was, and we put him right where he needs to be.”

Shoop was the pastor of the Cowboy Gatherin’ Church in Inola. The DA’s office said he and his wife have trained children to compete in rodeo events such as barrel racing and roping.

Walton said, “A situation came to an end last night that was four years in the making...and here’s my opinion, he was successful at playing courthouse lawyer games and buying himself 4 years of freedom, and last night it came to an end. We handcuffed him, walked him across, and stuffed him in the jail where he belongs.”

The Rogers County District Attorney’s Office said during the trial multiple victims testified about suffering abuse from Roy Shoop.

His victims were as young as 5 years old.

Shoop’s trial started on October 1st and he chose to take the stand in his own defense.

“He took the stand himself and did a decent job lying, but not enough to convince 12 jurors that he’s not guilty,” said Walton.

Shoop was found guilty of rape by instrumentation and two counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 14.

Walton explained, “There were 8 counts there, but three major counts—the three he was convicted on—should put a predator in a cage that will die in the penitentiary...You see lives wrecked, but the good feeling is that where he’s at, he will not victimize any more young girls.”

The jury recommended a 35-year prison sentence and $30,000 in fines. Under Oklahoma law, Shoop must serve at least 85% of his sentence. This means that if the sentencing sticks, Shoop would not be eligible for release until he’s 88 years old, but Walton wants him locked up for good.

“You can rip them out and prosecute them again once they’re in the DOC and you know, you look at his actions and his decisions. They ruined a lot of people’s lives...Hopefully, all we can offer these girls that had their lives change is the closure that we put the animal in jail that harmed them.”

Walton believes there are more victims of Roy Shoop who have yet to come forward.

“Our message would be, if you have been victimized by Roy Shoop or anybody in this family, please contact us and let us know. Contact your local law enforcement to get in touch with us or call us direct...Anybody can contact the Rogers County Sheriff’s Department or whatever department you [may] be living in.”

After the jury’s verdict, Shoop was taken into custody and booked into the Rogers County Jail.

The DA’s Office said formal sentencing will come at a later date.