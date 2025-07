The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said Ponca Green unlawfully walked away from Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy Wednesday afternoon.

ODOC said the 45-year-old left the prison at 3:33 p.m.

Officials described him as a Native American male serving a 10-year sentence for Burglary out of Pottawatomie County.

ODOC said if you see Green or know where he is, do not approach him and call 911.