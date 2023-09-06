Inmate stabbed 6 times at Great Plains Correctional Center

HINTON, Okla. — The Chief of Communications of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections has confirmed that an inmate was stabbed six times on Tuesday at the Great Plains Correctional Center.

“Four inmates walked into an office and stabbed an inmate six times. The inmate was in a meeting with a case manager. The inmate is expected to survive,” said Kay Thompson. “The case manager was unharmed.”

The unit was placed on lockdown when the incident occurred, not the entire facility.

Thompson said that no further information would be released at this time.

Great Plains is a new ODOC facility that became fully operational on July 1st of this year.