I survived a brain aneurysm that burst right before a newscast

Tulsa — I was about to go on air with a newscast when I felt a weird sensation in the back of my head, followed by a severe headache.

After the newscast, I went home and crawled in bed hoping the pain would stop.

I was a healthy 40-year-old, so I had no idea that it could be anything more than a headache.

The next day I went to the doctor and together we decided it was a grief headache. My grandmother died that day, and we were very close.

Several days later, I ended up at another clinic hoping to find relief.

It took a week for me to finally go to the emergency room where a C.T scan showed the grim news.

My new boyfriend was the one who had to call my family and my boss to tell them I was about to go into surgery and they needed to get there right away.

The original plan was to fly me to Dallas to cut my skull open to patch the hole.

Thankfully the plan changed when they found a neurosurgeon who could go up through my groin to my brain.

The outcome was still bleak, even though I didn’t have a scar.

Experts said I may not be able to return to work (a fact that I hid from everyone), and that I might have daily migraines.

Seven years later I’m back at work with no headaches and I married the man who stayed with me in ICU after two dates.

