I-44, SH-66 interchange improvement project begins Monday

CATOOSA, Okla. — The I-44 and SH-66 interchange improvement project begins on Monday in Catoosa.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) said the $42 million project will add lanes and straighten the curve on westbound I-44 between US-412 and SH-167/ 193rd East Avenue.

The project will also relocate the existing eastbound I-44 exit to SH-66 to a standard right-hand exit with a flyover ramp, ODOT said. The ramp will give 193rd East Avenue direct access to SH-66.

ODOT said a protected turnaround at 193rd East Avenue would also give SH-66 access to eastbound I-44 and eastbound US-412.

Starting Monday, drivers will begin seeing lane closures on I-44 and SH-66, ODOT said. Lanes will also be narrowed.

ODOT said two lanes of traffic on I-44 will be maintained during peak travel times.

ODOT reminds drivers to use extra caution in the work zones of this project.

The project is expected to be completed in the Summer of 2026.