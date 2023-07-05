Local

I-244 ramp narrows until next year as bridge replacement continues

By Skyler Cooper

Ramp from Highway 169 to I-244 Photo Courtesy: Oklahoma Department of Transportation

Work has been underway for a few months on the ramp from northbound Highway 169 to westbound I-244 in Tulsa.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is replacing the old ramp by building a new one right next to it.

Starting today, ODOT said that ramp will be narrowed to one lane.

“We have to do some shoulder work right where to two ramps meet.” ODOT’s TJ Gerlach told KRMG.

Gerlach said the ramp will be narrowed until March 2024, which is roughly when the entire project is expected to be completed.

According to ODOT, the old ramp is considered functionally obsolete and at-risk of becoming structurally deficient.

The $19 million project began in March 2023.

