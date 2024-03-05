Human remains recovered in Mohawk Park

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after human remains were found at Mohawk Park.

Officers were called out to Mohawk Park shortly before 5 on Monday after receiving a call about human remains being found on the north side of the park.

Police say witnesses stumbled across several bones and a skull.

Crime Scene Officers, along with an Anthropologist and a Medical Examiner, responded to the scene and confirmed the remains are human.

Investigators are on the scene today searching for evidence leading to the identification of the remains and the circumstances surrounding the case.

Oxley Nature Center and the trail system will be closed to the public until further notice.

©2024 Cox Media Group