Local

Human remains in Mohawk Park identified as missing Owasso man

By Crystal Kelly

Timothy VanMatre

By Crystal Kelly

TULSA, Okla. —

57-year-old Timothy VanMatre was last seen on security video leaving his home on March 19, 2023.

VanMatre was a tri-athlete who was known to exercise in the Mohawk Park area.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office conducted an extensive search with K-9s, drones, and OHP aircraft, but they were not able to locate him.

On March 5, 2024, a man searching for deer antlers near Bird Creek stumbled across several bones and a skull.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the remains as belonging to VanMatre.

Investigators say VanMatre was found about a mile from where his car was found last year.

Detectives say there are no signs of foul play.

Read the original story HERE

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!