Human remains found in Delaware County OSBI investigating

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office received a report from someone who was brush hogging a field north of Jay who found what seemed to be human bones.

Captains Oberg and Bynum confirmed that the remains were human after arriving on the scene. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations (OSBI) and the Oklahoma Medical Examiners Forensic Team were notified.

Following a grid search, most of the remains were found. The investigation was handed over to OSBI and the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is working with the agencies to identify the remains.

