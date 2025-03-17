Human remains found after Pawnee County wildfires

Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in the debris of a burned home in Pawnee County.

The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office says deputies received a call around 2 p.m. Saturday that a Pawnee County resident may have died during the recent wildfires.

Concerned neighbors had searched the debris of a house and found what appeared to be human remains.

PCSO says the possible identity of the victim was determined following interviews. The last time anyone had seen the victim was three days before. Deputies say the victim had no living blood relatives.

Investigators contacted the medical examiner after confirming the initial reports from the concerned neighbors. Initial findings show the victim was attempting the leave the house when it became engulfed in flames.

PCSO is working with the medical examiner and forensic anthropologists to confirm the identify of the victim. Out of respect for any unknown family members, the identify and location of the victim will not be shared yet.



