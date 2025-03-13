House passes ‘Lauria and Ashley’ bill that would increase penalty for crime of accessory to murder

A bill has been approved in the State House that adds accessory to murder to the list of crimes where offenders have to serve at least 85-percent of a prison sentence.

The sponsors of House Bill 1001 call it “Lauria and Ashley’s Law”, inspired by the infamous disappearance of two teenage girls from Welch, Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, in 1999.

Ashley’s parents were found dead in their burned out mobile home.

The girls are also presumed dead, but their bodies have never been found.

The only living suspect, Ronnie Busick, pleaded guilty to accessory in the parents’ death but, much to the dismay of the victims’ families, only served about three years of a 10-year sentence.

So, lawmaker are now trying to increase the penalty.

It now goes to the Senate, where similar efforts have stalled out before.