House Bill allowing students to be dismissed from elective classes for religious instruction passes

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A bill is on Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk that will allow students to be dismissed from elective classes in order to receive religious and moral instruction.

House Bill 1425 allows for local school boards to approve certain religious organizations the ability to offer a student religious and moral instruction from an approved organization if a parent chooses.

A child would enroll in a non-religious elective but then would be dismissed from it on certain days.

The bill passed but received heavy bipartisan opposition because some lawmakers were worried about schools being sued by religious groups who aren’t approved and they believed a lot of the wording of the bill was vague.

“I think this bill is truly setting up our schools to be sued. If you go in there as a school board and allow some because maybe you agree with their religious beliefs, what they stand for, what their morals are, or whatever. Then we turn around and another group says we don’t agree with you, so we’re not going to do it. You’ve just opened yourself for a lawsuit,” State Rep. Dick Lowe (R- Amber) said.

Supporters of the bill said this is how children can receive moral, religious, and good character instruction during the school day.

They point out that no one is forced to do this, especially with some of the instruction taking place off campus.

“This bill is about respecting the religious liberty of Oklahoma parents, and ensuring that it is parents who direct the moral and religious instruction of their children,” State Rep. Clay Staires (R-Skiatook).

You will note we used opposing viewpoints not from democrats and republicans but from republicans debating against each other.

This bill received just 51 votes and it will not take effect until November.

Supporters tried to make this law before the start of the next school year, but they didn’t have enough votes.

On the other hand, The Satanic Temple sent out the following statement on Friday saying if House Bill 1425 becomes law, they will apply to have their religious teachings be available to students.

“His signature could make Oklahoma the first state to offer school credit for The Satanic Temple’s religious education classes through our Hellion Academy of Independent Learning program.”

They went on to say, “The Satanic Temple believes that public schools should be free from religious influence. We are, however, prepared to ensure our members’ children receive the same opportunities as those participating in other religion’s programs.”