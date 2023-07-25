Local

Homeless man sentenced in vehicle assault case

By Glenn Schroeder

Saint Francis Hospital - Tulsa (Skyler Cooper)

The sentence is rendered for a homeless man convicted of attempting to run over a couple of hospital security guards.

Leeroy Wendell McQueary was sentenced to a prison term of five years and 10 months.

McQueary was asked to leave the lobby at St. Francis after causing trouble. McQueary then tried to run over two hospital security guards.

He was arrested several weeks after the November 4 incident.

McQueary, 40, is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and since the crime happened within the Muskogee Nation reservation, he was charged in federal court.


