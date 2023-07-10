Homeless Man Asks Restaurant Worker For Scraps And Gets Full Serving Of Kindness Instead

Judging is easy, but asking for help is a difficult thing to do. Instead of looking down on someone for needing a helping hand, InspireMore.com reports we should meet people where they are and do what we can to ease their burden. InspireMore.com shared a FaceBook post written by Ronda Chung of Little Rock, Arkansas She saw an act of kindness that exemplified this concept.

“El Sur Street Food Co. is the epitome of compassion and local love,” Ronda wrote. “This person came in and asked if they had any food they were willing to toss his way and the guy behind the counter said, ‘I would love to pay for your food,’ and asked if he would like to hear some recommendations.”

“Right off the bat, he offered the huge Con Todo baleada instead of trying to give him cheap stuff like chips and salsa or a pupusa,” Ronda went on. “He asked if the guy wanted to eat at a table or if he wanted it packed to go, and when the person said that he wanted to make sure he wasn’t bothering the business the guy behind the counter said, ‘I am not bothered by you being here,’ and offered a table. Amazing food, amazing folks. This is the Arkansas I want.”