Holland Hall identifies students killed in car crash

By Skyler Cooper
Mollie Buffington and Claire Esmond
Holland Hall School in Tulsa identified the two 17-year-old girls killed in a car crash on February 13th.

Mollie Buffington and Claire Esmond were passengers in the car when the crash happened near 91st and Riverside. The 17-year-old driver survived.

Police said the car left the roadway and fell several feet down near a concrete embankment.

Police said speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Drivers told KRMG a dip in the roadway in the area has been a matter of concern, but it’s not clear if that played a part in the crash.

