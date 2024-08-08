Hiett steps down as chairman of corporation commission following allegations of misconduct

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner Todd Hiett stepped down as the chairman of the commission to seek treatment for alcoholism following allegations he publicly groped someone during a business trip.

In addition to stepping down as chairman, he is also giving over his duties to represent the State of Oklahoma on a panel that oversees the Southwest Power Pool, the regional power grid Oklahoma is connected to.

“[This] would allow me more time to focus on my recovery, my spiritual healing, my physical health, and my family,” Hiett said Wednesday. “I remain committed to serving my constituents, and fulfilling my duties with dedication and professionalism. I ask for the public’s understanding and patience as any investigation proceeds and I work extra hard to assure the people’s trust in me.”

Hiett’s admitted personal struggle with alcoholism was only recently made public when a whistleblower report with the Kansas Corporation Commission documented an incident with Hiett in Minnesota at a regulatory conference.

According to the report, Hiett is accused of getting very drunk at the event and then publicly groped a man who does business before utility regulators in multiple states including Kansas and Oklahoma.

Hiett said he uses alcohol to cope and will seek treatment, but he does not recall the specific incident surrounding the allegations against him.

Commissioner Bob Anthony called for Hiett to resign last week saying the incident damaged the image of the commission, especially since the man allegedly groped does business before the OCC.

“What’s the impact on this agency? What’s the liability and responsibility of this agency? In my opinion, the responsibility of the agency is fundamentally and foremost to insure the integrity and the honesty of our process,” Anthony said last week.

Shortly after Anthony called for his resignation, Oklahoma House Democrats asked Governor Kevin Stitt to call for a special session to impeach Hiett.

Commissioner Kim David did not call for Hiett to step down, but she did call for an outside agency to conduct an independent investigation of the incident before she made any calls surrounding Hiett’s future. David praised Hiett on Wednesday in the OCC’s most recent meeting, and said she was surprised to be handed the duties of chairman and the seat on the Southwest Power Pool. However, she said she understood why it was needed.

“I was not planning on you to step down in these two postions,” David said. “I was planning to really wait and leave this up to you. I truly do feel that you need to step back and get the healing that you need and be able to come back and come back and work for the people of the State of Oklahoma once again and finish your term with dignity. You’ve done many years of hard work, and I thank you for that. So I will accept the positions only because I do feel like it’s part of your healing and I do want that pressure off of you.”

Anthony attempted to file a motion barring the destruction of any documents the OCC already had on the incident, but a formal vote on that was pushed to next week.

More information about who could possibly conduct the investigation will also be revealed in the coming days and weeks.

It’s not clear if Hiett will be taking time away from his commissioner duties to seek treatment, or if he will balance treatment with his duties while his workload is reduced.