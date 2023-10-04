Local

Help improve KRMG by giving your opinion & enter to win $200

You could win a $200 Visa gift card just for giving KRMG your opinion!

Take our short survey to let us know what we could be doing better and be entered to win.

Click here to take the survey and enter

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Win a Tulsa Oktoberfest Four Pack

Everything you know and love about the Tulsa Oktoberfest is coming back in 2023 and KRMG wants to send you there to take in all the family-friendly fun!

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!