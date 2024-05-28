Heavy damage to the Rogers County jail among the challenges in the wake of the weekend tornadoes

The tornado which struck the heart of Claremore late Saturday night did extensive damage through a large swath of the city, including the downtown area where city and county buildings stand.

Specifically, the courthouse and jail took a direct hit from the twister, which Steve Piltz, Meteorologist in Charge for the National Weather Service office in Tulsa told KRMG Tuesday would be rated as an EF-3.

That would indicate wind speeds of up to 165 miles per hour.

“We had heavy damage to the roof of the jail, which damaged the A/C units,” Sheriff Scott Walton told KRMG Tuesday afternoon. “We’re in a hurry to get A/C restored to the jail. Had to borrow temporary A/C units, then our generator quit. Now, we’re operating with borrowed A/C units and a borrowed generator, but we’re gonna get through this.”

He said his Sheriff’s Office, along with local police departments, have gotten a great deal of support from agencies in nearby jurisdictions.

And while conditions inside the jail aren’t optimal, obviously, it is still capable of housing the prisoners, Walton said.

At times over the last couple of days, he added, “you’re running a jail off of flashlights and fans, with 200-plus inmates in there, so it’s kind of like the hotel from hell on a good day - it just got a little hotter in there.”

He said it’s cooling off now that they have that borrowed generator up and running.

The other topic on his mind was looting, and he warned anyone thinking about engaging in thievery in the disaster zone that they had best think twice.

“To quote Mr. T - I pity the fool who comes out here with looting on their mind,” Walton said.

While acknowledging that the community has a lot of major work to do, he said they’re already further along than he thought they’d be just a couple of days after the storm.

That said, he added “there’s weeks and months of restoring that part of Rogers County and Claremore” still ahead.



