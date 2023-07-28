Heat wave to continue, with triple-digit air temperatures and little to no rain for at least a week

TULSA — Tulsa, along with much of the United States, will continue to see high temperatures and dry conditions for some time to come.

It will likely be a week before the area will see any significant rainfall, and next week temperatures will climb even higher than they have been in recent days.

Meteorologist Michael Bowlan at the National Weather Service Office in Tulsa tells KRMG that while the area may see a few pop-up showers in the coming week, it won’t be enough rain to provide much relief.

“Not really much in the way of accumulation with that,” he said. “(We) might get a little bit of cloud cover her or there, but overall it’s just going to be hot, sunny and dry.”

Officially, Tulsa has only hit triple-digits a couple of times this summer, nowhere near the 21-day stretch of 100+ degrees the city experienced in 1980.

According to the NWS, the all-time heat record for Tulsa was measured August 10th of 1936, when the air temperature reached 115 degrees Farenheit.

Despite the dry conditions, a little over half the state remains drought-free, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s most recent data, updated Thursday.



