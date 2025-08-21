Hank Williams Jr. postpones Oklahoma shows due to illness

UPDATE (8/21/2025) — Hank Williams Jr. announced his upcoming shows in Tulsa and Thackerville have been postponed due to illness.

The show set for the BOK Center on Friday has been rescheduled for Sept. 19. The show planned for the WinStar World Casino & Resort has been rescheduled for Sept. 20.

Williams Jr. shared a statement on social media that said in part:

“We regret any inconvenience this may cause and truly appreciate your understanding and support. We can’t wait to be back on stage with you soon.”

All purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates.

TULSA, Okla. — Singer-songwriter Hank Williams Jr. is coming to Tulsa’s BOK Center this summer.

This concert will be on Friday, August 22.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 14 and will be available online here. Prices range from $39.75 - $250.75 (additional fees may apply).

Throughout his career more than 60-year career, Hank Williams Jr. has been awarded as ACM Entertainer of the Year and CMA Entertainer of the Year and BMI Icon, in addition to a GRAMMY win and inductions into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and Country Music Hall of Fame, the announcement said.

“In 2022 Hank Jr. continued to redefine the boundaries of rock and country music with the genre- crossing, chart-topping release of his most recent album, Rich White Honky Blues,” BOK Center said in the announcement. “Debuting at No. 1 on the Current Country, Americana/Folk and Blues Albums charts, the project was a successful collaboration between Williams and GRAMMY-winning Producer, Dan Auerbach.”

