Haikey Creek Bridge in Bixby set to close for repairs

The City of Bixby is closing a major bridge for repairs that could take more than two months.

Beginning Monday, the Haikey Creek Bridge in Bixby will be completely closed to traffic. The bridge, located west of East 121st Street South and South Garnett Road, serves as a key route for many residents.

“So what we found is that this project is gonna take about 75 days, so it’s gonna be blocking off the complete access of the bridge,” says Madeline Luster, with the City of Bixby.

The rehabilitation project will give the structurally sound bridge a complete facelift, smoothing out bumpy sections and updating the surface.

The timing creates challenges for drivers, especially with school starting soon. The City suggests taking an alternate route along East 131st Street South.

Officials know the closure will create headaches, particularly since construction is already ongoing in the East 111th Street South and Memorial Drive area.

“So we think citizens, we’ve gotten great feedback so far. So we are just as excited as citizens ‘cause we also drive along those roads, so we’re really excited,” says Luster.

The City is asking drivers to plan extra time for their commutes and use caution in construction zones.

The bridge is expected to reopen in mid-October.