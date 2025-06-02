Local

Greenwood Rising hosts candlelight vigil honoring victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

By Matt Hutson
Greenwood Rising History Center hosted a candlelight vigil on Sunday in honor of the lives lost during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
The Greenwood Rising History Center hosted a candlelight vigil on Sunday in honor of the lives lost during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

“This vigil is more than a remembrance — it’s a call to acknowledge our shared history and commit to a path of hope, healing and justice,” said Dr. Raymond Doswell, Executive Director of Greenwood Rising.

This event was designed as a space for reflection and unity. Attendees participated in a moment of silence and heard remarks from Dr. Doswell.

The candlelight vigil was free and open to the public.

