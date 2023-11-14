Green Country residents to vote in several special elections

TULSA, Okla. — Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 14, for several counties across Green Country.

Broken Arrow Public Schools Special Bond Proposition and the City of Skiatook Special Sales Tax Proposition will both bring in residents to vote on Tuesday.

Broken Arrow Public Schools is looking to improve security efforts within the district. Residents will vote on a $52 million bond. The bond money will be used to assist the security guards, install LED lights in the parking lot, and fencing around the high school.

The district also wants a dispatch center for security and transportation.

Skiatook residents will vote to determine if the fire department will get the new facilities they say they desperately need.

Other propositions and elections up for vote include Monkey Island’s fire protection proposition, Okfuskee County will vote on the County Commissioner for District 1, Morris residents will vote on their next mayor, and Rogers County residents will vote to elect a new Northwest Fire Board of Directors member.

To find a sample ballot for any of the special elections coming up, click here.

To find which counties are holding elections, click here.