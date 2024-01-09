GRDA suspends commissions with Lighthorse officers, Muscogee Nation not joining new tribal jurisdict

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief David W. Hill announced the Muscogee Nation will not be participating in a task force on tribal jurisdiction. This comes after the Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department received a letter from the Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA), informing them that GRDA will be suspending commissions issued to Lighthorse police officers.

According to the Governor’s Office, the One Oklahoma Task Force was created to provide the Governor, Legislature, tribal leaders, and the congressional delegation with legislative and regulatory recommendations due to the impacts of the McGirt Decision.

“The primary function of government is to protect public safety, and the McGirt decision has created confusion and tension among those that work to serve that function,” said Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt in a press release. “By gathering stakeholders from every corner of our state, we can address the real jurisdictional challenges left by McGirt and usher in lasting change. The State of Oklahoma, Tribal governments, and our citizens deserve clarity.”

The task force’s creation came after a jurisdictional dispute between an Okmulgee County jail employee and a Muscogee Creek tribal police officer.

In a statement, Hill said the Muscogee Nation welcomes any opportunity for collaboration to improve the public safety for Oklahomans, but he feels the task force is intended to divide instead of unify.

“Unfortunately, the Governor’s task force on McGirt is based on a false premise and seeks misguided political objectives through a structure intended to divide rather than unify. This task force cannot adequately serve the public good unless these flaws are corrected,” Hill said.

“We cannot participate in any endeavor aimed at weakening tribal nations and, by extension, harming public safety,” Hill continued.

Hill went on to say the McGirt decision led to the creation of more public safety resources.

“At its core, the McGirt decision is a pro-public safety ruling. By restoring tribal jurisdiction that the State had illegally usurped for decades, the decision has meant more police, prosecutors, and courts to enforce the law and deliver justice to victims,” Hill said.

“Adding more public safety resources through tribal jurisdiction did not create “uncertainty” or a patchwork solution,” Hill continued.

“The laws on how tribal jurisdiction can work collaboratively with Oklahoma’s other agencies are crystal clear. Unfortunately, rather than focus on how to incorporate tribal authority to benefit the public, the State has wasted far too much time and energy finding ways to evade, reject, or minimize the positive impact of tribal jurisdiction. This task force is just the latest example of that,” Hill said.

Days before Hill announced the Muscogee Nation would not participate in the task force, the Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department received a letter from GRDA, informing them that GRDA would be suspending commissions issued to Lighthorse police officers.

The letter said GRDA is not ending their cross-deputation agreement and ended the commissions to be consistent with other agencies that have cross-deputation agreements with tribal police departments.

The letter also said GRDA will reevaluate the commission after the One Oklahoma Task Force issues its recommendations about uniform cross-deputation agreements.

FOX23 reached out to GRDA about the decision and received the following statement, attributed to Dan Sullivan, President and CEO of the GRDA.

“In an effort by the Governor to have consistency in statewide cross-deputations, the Grand River Dam Authority is limiting its two-way agreements.

GRDA Police has a longstanding record and dedication to working with all law enforcement agencies across northeast Oklahoma to ensure public safety.

We will determine the future appropriate action related to law-enforcement commissions issued by GRDA, pending the results of the One Oklahoma Task Force.”

In a different statement, Hill said the suspension was a “dangerous political ploy” by Stitt to undermine tribal jurisdiction, adding that in late 2023, GRDA officials expressed support for the benefits of working with the Muscogee Nation.

Hill said “Given the absence of any substantive issues related to the GRDA commission,” the Muscogee Nation is left to conclude the suspension came from pressure from Stitt.

Hill said it was “beyond reprehensible for Stitt or any agency to play political games with the safety and well-being of Oklahoma citizens,” and called the decision misguided.

“Public safety is our priority, and the MCN will continue to respond to all calls for assistance and actively protect the public as consistent with all laws,” Hill said.