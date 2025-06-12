GRDA searching for missing man in Illinois River

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department is searching the Illinois River for a man who went missing after jumping from a bluff.

GRDA said 32-year-old Jordan Mconnell jumped into the river from a bluff in an area south of the Chewey Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

Mconnell was briefly visible after entering the water, but then went under and did not resurface.

GRDA Police, the Oak Fire Department and Cherokee Marshal Service began a search for Mconnell soon after.

GRDA said the search continues Thursday morning, focused on the area near Chewey Bridge. FOX23 will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.