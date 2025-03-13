Grass fire risks rising in Green Country on Friday

TULSA, Okla. — The National Weather Service Office in Tulsa tracks high fire risks on Friday.

[03/12/25 9:03 PM] A High Wind Watch is in effect for northeast Oklahoma & northwest Arkansas late Friday morning through Friday evening. Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph are possible. Take steps now to secure loose

items . pic.twitter.com/GOQYXr6o6l — NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) March 13, 2025

A fire weather watch has been issued for Friday for eastern Oklahoma & northwest Arkansas. A high wind watch has been issued for northeast Oklahoma and into far northwest Arkansas on Friday for potential wind gusts up to around 60 mph, according to NWS.

The NWS says fire weather concerns will ramp up on Friday as winds increase out of the south to southwest and drier air moves into the region. They recommend that you prepare for critical to extreme fire weather conditions on Friday.







