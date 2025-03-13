Local

Grass fire risks rising in Green Country on Friday

By Ben Morgan
TULSA, Okla. — The National Weather Service Office in Tulsa tracks high fire risks on Friday.

A fire weather watch has been issued for Friday for eastern Oklahoma & northwest Arkansas. A high wind watch has been issued for northeast Oklahoma and into far northwest Arkansas on Friday for potential wind gusts up to around 60 mph, according to NWS.

The NWS says fire weather concerns will ramp up on Friday as winds increase out of the south to southwest and drier air moves into the region. They recommend that you prepare for critical to extreme fire weather conditions on Friday.



