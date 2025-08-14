Governor Stitt appoints Broken Arrow City Manager to TCC Board of Regents

TULSA, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt has appointed Michael Spurgeon to the Tulsa Community College Board of Regents. Spurgeon served nearly a decade as City Manager for the City of Broken Arrow.

Spurgeon serves as the chief executive officer, overseeing daily operations, utilities, and implementation of the Broken Arrow City Council’s policy direction.

“Michael’s background and municipal experience will be a strong asset to Tulsa Community College as it continues to equip students with the skills they need to succeed,” said Governor Stitt. “He’s a leader who will bring valuable insight to the board and I’m proud to appoint him.”

Spurgeon’s priorities include strengthening public infrastructure, enhancing community health and wellness, supporting public-private partnerships, and fostering economic development. He places a strong emphasis on maintaining public safety, improving communication, and advancing initiatives that elevate quality of life for all residents.

“I am honored and deeply grateful to Governor Stitt for this appointment and State Senate confirmation for the opportunity to serve on the Tulsa Community College Board of Regents. I look forward to working alongside my fellow regents, President Goodson, and the dedicated TCC administration to continue advancing the mission of this outstanding institution,” said Spurgeon. “Higher education is critical to preparing our students for success and ensuring that Oklahoma’s workforce remains strong, competitive, and ready to meet the needs of our state’s growing business and industry sectors. TCC is one of the very best in the state in this endeavor.”

Spurgeon served in the U.S. Army and continued as a citizen-soldier in the Army National Guard. He is a graduate of the U.S. Army Officer Candidate School, where he was named Distinguished Honor Graduate and commissioned as an officer.