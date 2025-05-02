Governor receives bill set to prohibit corporal punishment for special needs students

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt received a bill set to prohibit corporal punishment for students with special needs.

Senate Bill 364 passed the State House and has now gone to the governor’s desk for consideration.

If passed, the bill would prevent anyone who isn’t the child’s parent or guardian from using physical punishment on a student with a disability as defined by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

The House author of the bill, Speaker Pro Tem Anthony Moore (R-Clinton), said the bill is aimed at protecting students who can’t understand why they’re being punished.

“We realize that some parents and some educators firmly believe in the value of corporal punishment as a deterrent to bad behavior, but we must protect our students that have a disability that would prohibit them from understanding why they are experiencing this type of punishment or for whom this punishment would be more harmful than corrective.”

Senator Dave Rader (R-Tulsa) who authored the bill in the State Senate said this bill gives clear guidelines to educators.

“Children with disabilities who struggle with behavioral issues or impulse control should be met with patience and understanding, not physical discipline. This bill gives our very fine Oklahoma educators clear guidance that corporal punishment is not acceptable when working with any students with disabilities.”

Lawmakers have attempted to pass similar legislation in previous years. Moore and Rader both said they’re hopeful the governor will sign this bill into law.