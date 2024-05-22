Governor, legislative leaders say they’ve struck a deal on the budget for FY ‘25

It took several weeks, days of sometimes contentious hearings, verbal sparring on and off the record between lawmakers and the governor, and perhaps some adroit maneuvering by interested third parties, but in the end the legislature and the governor appear to have forged an agreement on a budget for the next fiscal year.

Leaders shook hands across the table after the eighth summit meeting Wednesday, signifying their agreement which apparently became possible after the governor agreed to back off on a demand for a cut to the state’s personal income tax rate.

State Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat had argued vociferously and firmly against the tax cut, saying that lawmakers already approved the largest tax cut in Oklahoma history by agreeing to eliminate the state tax on groceries, a change which goes into effect in July.

He was opposed to the income tax reduction because the grocery tax cut already eliminated about $400 million in recurring revenue, and while the state’s doing well now, his concern was that a future economic downturn would be badly exacerbated by any additional tax cuts.

The governor told lawmakers at the beginning of Wednesday’s meeting that he knew they were close to an agreement, and if they would ensure four items on his agenda were included, he would not veto the budget - though he didn’t promise to sign it.

In June of last year, the governor allowed the budget to pass into law without his signature, which he could do again this year as a way of signifying his dissatisfaction with the process.

However, by law, the budget must pass - and be balanced, with no deficit spending - by the last day of the regular session, which this year is May 31st.