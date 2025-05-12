Governor appoints OKC attorney to investigate State Department of Mental Health

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt today announced his pick for the special counsel who will look into all the financial problems at the State Department of Mental Health.

Robert McCampbell is an attorney with the Oklahoma City office of Gable Gotwals and also served as a U.S. Attorney for 4 years in the Western Oklahoma District.

He’ll try to determine how the agency has gotten millions of dollars in debt.

The finances at ODMH are apparently in such disarray that, at a special hearing last week, they couldn’t even provide lawmakers with an exact number on the budget shortfall, but it’s believed it could be as high as $60 million.

At one point in early May, the agency had concerns about whether they’d even be able to make payroll, but that problem has been resolved for now.