Gov. Stitt shares views on proposed agreement in City of Tulsa, Muscogee Creek Nation case

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is sharing a release detailing his views on the proposed lawsuit settlement agreement between the City of Tulsa and the Muscogee Creek Nation.

The proposed agreement would give all enforcement authority over tribal citizens to the Muscogee Creek Nation. The settlement follows a long legal struggle between the Muscogee Creek Nation and the City of Tulsa over which entity has jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute crimes committed by and done to non-member Native Americans.

“Tulsa is essentially making itself a sanctuary city for tribal members engaged in criminal activity. As elected leaders, it is our job to represent our constituents regardless of race, heritage, or political affiliation,” says Governor Stitt. “This proposed move by Mayor Nichols sets a concerning precedent and will make it impossible for elected officials and Oklahoma law enforcement to protect their communities. I will take every action to reverse course and ensure the rule of law is the same for everyone.”

Governor Stitt’s release mentioned the concerns this proposed agreement raises as Tulsa has seen a recent increase in violence. The release referenced the recent fatal Juneteenth shooting in downtown Tulsa’s Greenwood District.

The concerns stem from Tulsa’s ability to investigate and prosecute these crimes accurately in the event Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols chooses to finalize the proposed settlement agreement.

The Muscogee Nation, in response to Governor Stitt’s release, shared the following statement:

“The Nation looks forward to working with Mayor Nichols and the City of Tulsa to implement the terms of a settlement and will not have any meritless objections from the Governor or others impede these significant efforts to expand and improve law enforcement capabilities within the Reservation.”