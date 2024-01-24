Gov. Stitt says Oklahoma could become “AI capital of the nation”

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt released the final recommendations from his task force on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies Tuesday.

The task force, according to the governor’s office, was created to help put Oklahoma in a leading position in “responsible and proactive” artificial intelligence implementation.

Governor Stitt indicated AI could replace some people working in government jobs.

“Oklahoma is poised to lead the nation in implementation of artificial intelligence technology, and we have to capitalize on the momentum. Oklahoma truly could be the AI capital of the nation,” said Governor Stitt. “AI also has the potential to help us steward taxpayer dollars in a more responsible way by cutting redundant positions and replacing some positions with AI technology. In Oklahoma, 21% of the workforce is employed by federal, state or local governments while the ideal percentage would be closer to 13%. Artificial intelligence creates possibilities for more efficient employment and government services.”

Stitt’s office said the task force focused on two areas in which AI could be utilized; business and state agencies.

When it comes to business, the task force came up with the following goals:

Enhance Oklahoma’s economy through increased investment in AI infrastructure to stimulate economic growth and technological leadership.

Ensure AI is implemented ethically by emphasizing transparency, accountability and data protection.

Implement AI education across K-12 and higher education while investing in workforce retraining programs to prepare current and future generations for an AI-centric job market.

Support AI innovation by encouraging research and development, fostering new public-private partnerships, and aiding start-ups to make Oklahoma a hub for cutting-edge technological creativity.

As for state agencies, the task force came up with the following goals:

Create leadership positions within the state, such as establishing a chief artificial intelligence officer.

Establish an AI oversight committee that incorporates all three branches of government.

Establish an AI technology economic development task force to leverage Oklahoma’s AI infrastructure.

Establish an AI digital workforce task force to encourage the existing workforce to incorporate more digital employees.

Establish an AI technology talent task force to recruit more technologically skilled individuals to Oklahoma.

The governor’s office said the recommendations emphasize ethical guidelines for AI implementation, like as human oversight and proper data storage practices.

Read the report on AI in business here