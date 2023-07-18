Gov. Stitt posts video criticizing Hooper v. Tulsa

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — On Monday afternoon, Oklahoma Governor Stitt posted a video criticizing the outcome of Hooper v. Tulsa and the status of Tribal criminal jurisdiction in Oklahoma.

The video was shared with the text “One state. One set of laws. That’s what we’re fighting for,” and included a link to ‘oklahoma.gov/oneoklahoma.’

The video has Stitt sharing his thought on Hooper v. Tulsa interlaced with a video of police cars with flashing lights.

There is also an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper who gives a summary of the case.

“There’s some that believe the rules you follow should be based on your race or your heritage, and some believe your heritage should also determine the speed you drive on Oklahoma roads,” Stitt said in the video.

“If left unresolved by our nation’s highest court, this will have ripple effects across our state,” he continued.

The video continues with shots of news headlines about Hooper V. Tulsa and a social media post from Mayor G.T. Bynum about the case.

“For years, I have been sounding the alarm and trying to call attention to the reality that cases like Hooper v Tulsa would have on our state, now people are paying attention,” Stitt says later in the video.

The video then shows news anchors speaking about the case.

“This does not end here, if the same Tulsa justice system that has operated one way for more than a century can no longer enforce a traffic ticket, the system’s ability to enforce any of Tulsa’s laws against Indians will be called into question,” Stitt said.

The video then cuts to an Oklahoma flag and a video of greenery and Tulsa while calm music plays.

“In Oklahoma, there should be one set of rules, period, and as your Governor, I am fighting for all Oklahomans, regardless of race or heritage, we can’t let special interests dictate Oklahoma’s future, we need one united Oklahoma, an Oklahoma where all men are created equal, an Oklahoma with one set of rules for all Oklahomans, join me in the fight to unify our state, may God bless you and God continue to bless the great state of Oklahoma,” Stitt said.

The video ends with the same ‘oklahoma.gov/oneoklahoma’ link.

The website itself shows the same video, links to Amicus Briefs for several cases dealing with tribal sovereignty in the Oklahoma and U.S. Supreme Court and sections for “One State,” “One Set of Laws” and “One Oklahoma.”

“At the heart of the Oklahoma standard, there is a shared sense of unity, identity, and spirit. We are bound by a common love for our state and a shared desire for its success. Oklahoma’s future requires collaboration and cooperation. In Oklahoma, we build bridges, promote understanding, and foster a sense a belonging,” the “One State” section reads.

“In America, we expect that everyone follows the same rules. In Oklahoma, why should it be any different? In the pursuit of a fair and just society, it is essential that everyone follows one set of laws, regardless of race, heritage, or background. It’s just common sense,” the “One Set of Laws” section reads.

“We’re all Oklahomans. We need an Oklahoma where all men and women are created equal and treated equal. We can’t have two systems. In the spirit of unity, let’s come together as One people, One state, One Oklahoma,” the “One Oklahoma” section reads.