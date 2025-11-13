Gov. Stitt grants clemency to death row inmate Tremane Wood

OKLAHOMA — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has granted clemency to death row inmate Tremane Wood just before he was set to receive a lethal injection.

Wood was facing execution due to his conviction in the involvement of the 2002 fatal stabbing of Ronnie Wipf during a robbery that occurred on New Years Day.

According to prosecutors, Wood participated in the robbery that led to Wipf’s death; however, it was his older brother, Jake Wood, who admitted in court to fatally stabbing Wipf.

Wood is now sentenced to life in prison without parole. Gov. Stitt shared a statement Thursday morning on his decision:

“After a thorough review of the facts and prayerful consideration, I have chosen to accept the Pardon and Parole Board’s recommendation to commute Tremane Wood’s sentence to life without parole,” said Gov. Stitt. “This action reflects the same punishment his brother received for their murder of an innocent young man and ensures a severe punishment that keeps a violent offender off the streets forever. In Oklahoma, we will continue to hold accountable those who commit violent crimes, delivering justice, safeguarding our communities, and respecting the rule of law. I pray for the family of Ronnie Wipf and for the surviving victim, Arnie; they are models of Christian forgiveness and love.”

This is the second time Gov. Stitt has granted clemency during his nearly seven years in office, the Associated Press reported.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond shared the following statement:

“I am disappointed that the governor has granted clemency for this dangerous murderer, but respect that this was his decision to make,” Drummond said. “My office will continue working to ensure that Tremane Wood remains behind bars and that the public is protected from him.”

Amanda Bass Castro-Alves, an attorney for Wood, shared the following statement:

“We are profoundly grateful for the moral courage and leadership Governor Stitt has shown in granting mercy to Tremane. This decision honors the wishes of Mr. Wipf’s family and the surviving victim, and we hope it allows them a measure of peace,” said Amanda Bass Castro-Alves. “Tremane has always been deeply remorseful for his role in this crime and the harm it caused the victims and their families. He is committed to using this second chance to serve his community and help others.”

Cindy Birdwell, Wood’s middle school teacher who testified on his behalf before the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, shared the following statement:

“I am so thankful that Governor Stitt has looked at all the facts in Tremane’s case and has acted to right the injustices that have plagued Tremane for over two decades.”

Oklahoma House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson shared the following statement:

“I am deeply grateful to Governor Stitt for taking the recommendation of the Pardon and Parole Board to grant clemency to Tremane Wood. It is unfortunate that his family were left to wait until the last minute in fear of losing him. It is a reminder of the cruelty that surrounds these death penalty cases and the need for serious criminal justice reform in Oklahoma. Oklahoma must do better at ensuring a fair and just trial for all to prevent the unnecessary and horrifying experience of awaiting one’s own death. I am relieved for Tremane Wood and his family, friends, and loved ones. They deserved this outcome a long time ago. Thank you to every Oklahoman who reached out to the Governor’s office. While it should not be this way, your advocacy worked. Oklahomans have the power to create the change we desperately need.”

State Sen. Dave Rader (R-Tulsa) shared the following statement:

“It has been said that it is never too late to do the right thing. In granting clemency to Mr. Wood, the Governor has, indeed, made the just choice. Due to the many and continued mistakes, errors and blunders in the prosecution of Mr. Wood, Oklahoma taxpayers have foot the bill for unnecessary legal and DOC expenses. And, because of those errors, carrying out this execution would have been an irreversible mistake. Even the victim’s family asked that the execution be blocked. All Oklahomans should know the Governor acted justly in granting clemency.”

Dr. Elizabeth Overman, Chair of Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, shared the following statement:

“This is a good turn of affairs in Oklahoma. The possibility for justice and fairness still lives in our state.”