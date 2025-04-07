Gov. Stitt further explains ouster of Forestry Services director after wildfires

The former director of Oklahoma Forestry Services, Mark Goeller, resigned after wildfires burned thousands of acres, damaged or destroyed more than 500 structures and took four lives.

Governor Kevin Stitt asked Goeller to resign and accused him of not doing everything he could’ve to prevent the loss of life and property.

Firefighters, elected officials and other state leaders have come to Goeller’s defense, but Stitt has stood behind his decision.

Governor Stitt prompted more reaction after suggesting the state could do without Oklahoma Forestry Services .

The governor released the following statement Monday:

“As Governor, it is my duty to protect all four million Oklahomans. It is imperative that I ensure that those serving in state government share in that duty and work to execute it every day.

On March 14, the state experienced the worst outbreak of wildfires in recorded history. It was the perfect storm of high winds, low humidity and drought conditions, which led to nearly 158 wildfires breaking out around the state. Over 500 homes were lost and tragically, four Oklahomans lost their lives.

In the face of overwhelming danger, hundreds of local, volunteer, and rural firefighters ran toward the flames—sacrificing safety, and in some cases, their own homes. Their bravery represents the very best of Oklahoma.

Unfortunately, I learned that the Oklahoma Forestry Services, the agency tasked with preventing and suppressing wildfires, did not use every resource at their disposal to save lives and property. They neglected their duties and left local fire departments begging for further resources to fight fires.

That is simply unacceptable.

I asked the forestry director to step down so we could get a fresh set of eyes on this division and take decisive steps to prevent a tragedy like this from happening in the future. As the Secretary of Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry and the Director of Oklahoma Emergency Management began to dig into what happened on March 14, they were met with reluctance to give answers.

When they received the answers they needed, they found that the director only deployed half of his available resources to help local firefighters around the state.

While our local firefighters were stretched thin, leadership at Forestry Services failed to act with the urgency the moment demanded.

When I learn information like this, I have no choice but to make a change. As we dig into this agency, we will efficiently use funds to build the division back better or we can divert resources to local fire stations that are better situated to protect their communities.

We see time and time again that bureaucratic processes stand in the way of getting actual work done for the people of Oklahoma. This time, the bureaucracy cost lives.

We owe it to those we lost—and to every family rebuilding—to ensure this never happens again. Accountability is not a punishment; it’s a promise. I have tasked Agriculture Secretary Blayne Arthur and Public Safety Secretary Tricia Everest to assemble a report detailing where our response failed and what can be done to improve that response in the future. That will be completed within the week so all Oklahomans can have answers.

While work needs to be done, I am proud that the Oklahoma Standard came out in full force as Oklahomans started to rebuild from these fires and care for their neighbors. While that will never bring those we lost back, we keep them in our prayers and we will work to honor their legacies in everything we do.

Oklahomans deserve a government that acts swiftly, decisively, and with their best interests at heart. When lives are at stake, there is no room for hesitation, mismanagement, or bureaucracy that hinders action. The tragic events of March 14 have underscored a painful reality—but also given us an opportunity to rebuild a system that truly prioritizes people over process.

My administration will continue to hold agencies accountable and ensure that every arm of government serves our communities with integrity and urgency. Together, we will rise from this loss, honor the heroism of our firefighters, and build a stronger, safer Oklahoma for all." -Governor Kevin Stitt.

Goeller has denied the governor’s claims and posted in his own defense on social media.

"I have been falsely accused of not performing the duties necessary to protect life and property in a timely manner. The Agency to which I dedicated over 40 years of my life was said to have performed poorly. Preparations were made well in advance, the public was notified of the impending fire danger, firefighting resources were ordered and in place. Nothing was held back as the events of the 14th and following days unfolded." Goeller wrote.