Gov. Stitt cites “needless political drama” in replacing 3 state school board members

Governor Kevin Stitt said “ongoing controversy” at the Oklahoma State Department of Education led him to shake things up at the state board of education, replacing three members he appointed in 2023.

According to the governor’s office, board members Don Burdick, Katie Quebedeaux and Kendra Wesson are out. He’s replacing them with Ryan Deathredge from Kingfisher, Michael Tinney from Norman and Chris VanDenhende from Tulsa.

Gov. Stitt said current board members Sarah Lepak and Zach Archer will remain.

The governor also cited “disappointing scores” on the annual National Assessment of Educational Progress.

“Nothing is more important than ensuring Oklahoma kids have the best education possible.” Gov. Stitt said. “After months of headlines followed by disappointing NAEP scores this month, it’s clear that our education infrastructure has fallen prey to needless political drama. If we want to be the best state for business, we need to make sure our kids have a path to success. It’s time for some fresh eyes and a renewed focus on our top ten goals.”

Members of the Oklahoma Board of Education are subject to Senate approval.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters issued a response in a social media post.

“Governor Stitt has joined the swampy political establishment that President Trump is fighting against. The board members that stood with us, working with the Trump Administration to make our schools safer and better, have been fired for political purposes. Every Oklahoman should be clear this move undermines Oklahoma kids and parents and an America First agenda. Stitt believes that the federal government, and not the people, need to continue to control our country. This is disappointing but not surprising. We’ll keep fighting for school choice, parents, kids, and our teachers.” Supt. Walters wrote.