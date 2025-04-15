Gov. Stitt appoints Travis Jett as new justice to Oklahoma Supreme Court

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt has appointed Travis Jett to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Gov. Stitt’s Office said this is Stitt’s fourth appointment to the Oklahoma Supreme Court, which is the most by any Republican governor in state history.

“Travis Jett is a man of integrity, wisdom, and deep respect for the rule of law,” said Governor Stitt. “He brings an impressive legal mind, a servant’s heart, and a wealth of legal experience to our Supreme Court. I am confident he will uphold our Constitution and apply the law fairly and faithfully for Oklahomans.”

Jett has represented plaintiffs and defendants, including a former governor, the State Board of Education, and more.

He practiced for several law firms in Oklahoma City before returning to northwest Oklahoma, where he practiced with Hodgden Law Firm.

“I am humbled and honored by the governor’s trust,” said Jett. “It will be the privilege of a lifetime to serve on our state’s Supreme Court. I will approach my service with thoughtfulness, impartiality, and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law.”

Jett’s swearing-in ceremony is set to be announced at a later date.