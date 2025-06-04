Gov. Stitt apologizes for comment about state senator’s wife

In his final news conference of this legislative session, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said he had called state Senator Paul Rosino to apologize for a public comment made last week.

After Sen. Rosino introduced a resolution to remove now former Mental Health Commissioner Allie Friesen, Governor Stitt called into question Rosino’s motives.

“Is Senator Rosino trying to help his wife avoid responsibility for her role in the finance department there?” Gov. Stitt said, in part.

The comment prompted strong responses from several lawmakers, including Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton.

“Governor Stitt has crossed a line,” Pro Tem Paxton said. “His recent attempt to smear the good name of Senator Rosino’s wife, is not just petty—it’s disgraceful. Senator Rosino’s wife is a part-time administrative employee. Instead of attacking a public servant’s spouse, the governor should be addressing the real problem - his own failed appointee."

Pro Tem Paxton also said he asked Sen. Rosino to introduce the resolution to remove Friesen.

On Wednesday, Governor Stitt said he had apologized for his comment.

“I called and apologized to him and his wife.” Gov. Stitt said. “I let the emotions get the better of me and I should not have done that.”

The governor said his comment was based on his belief that Senator Rosino should not have been the one to introduce the measure due to his wife’s connection to the agency.

“If you’re in the pharmaceutical business, you shouldn’t be running pharmaceutical bills.” Stitt said.

The governor ended his comments on the matter by saying, “I won’t let it happen again.”

Following Friesen’s removal, Governor Stitt named Retired Rear Admiral Gregory Slavonic as the interim Commissioner of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.