Gov. Stitt announces new safety initiative to help protect Oklahomans during public events

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt announced a new safety initiative called Secure Oklahoma N.O.W. aimed at helping protect Oklahomans during large public events.

“Oklahoma is leading the nation in securing our communities and keeping our residents safe,” said Governor Stitt. “My administration has focused on making Oklahoma a Top 10 state in public safety, and we’re making that happen. Whether it’s school safety, illegal immigration, or the security of our biggest public events, we are taking action to protect Oklahomans and give law enforcement the tools and support they need.”

A new statewide standard for public event security was developed by the Secure Oklahoma N.O.W. Advisory Council, which is being led by the Secretary of Public Safety Tricia Everest and the Commissioner of Public Safety Tim Tipton.

These standards would apply to large public events such as concerts, parades, fairs, and sporting events.

Commissioner Tipton stated, “Oklahoma is a hub for major events—from Thunder games to statewide festivals—and we are committed to keeping every attendee safe. This initiative will ensure our agencies are working from the same playbook and that our law enforcement officers have the intelligence, training, and coordination needed to protect lives.”

The following agencies are set to play prominent roles in Secure Oklahoma N.O.W.:

The Oklahoma Counter Terrorism Intelligence Center will conduct statewide pre-event threat assessments.

The Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security will assist with interagency coordination and planning for emergency communications.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Drone Response Team will identify and work to prevent suspicious drone activity at large events.

All police, fire, and emergency management services across the state are being encouraged to implement the policies and practices outlined in the safety guide.

To read the Secure Oklahoma N.O.W. Safety Guide, click here.