Gov. Stitt announces new safety initiative to help protect Oklahomans during public events

Governor Kevin Stitt is announcing a new safety initiative called Secure Oklahoma N.O.W. aimed at helping to better protect Oklahomans during large public events.

“Oklahoma is leading the nation in securing our communities and keeping our residents safe,” Governor Stitt says. “My administration has focused on making Oklahoma a Top 10 state in public safety, and we’re making that happen. Whether it’s school safety, illegal immigration, or the security of our biggest public events, we are taking action to protect Oklahomans and give law enforcement the tools and support they need.”

A new statewide standard for public event security was developed by the Secure Oklahoma N.O.W. Advisory Council, which is being led by the Secretary of Public Safety Tricia Everest and the Commissioner of Public Safety Tim Tipton.

These standards would apply to large public events such as concerts, parades, fairs and sporting events.

Commissioner Tipton stated, “Oklahoma is a hub for major events—from Thunder games to statewide festivals—and we are committed to keeping every attendee safe. This initiative will ensure our agencies are working from the same playbook and that our law enforcement officers have the intelligence, training, and coordination needed to protect lives.”

The following agencies are set to play prominent roles in Secure Oklahoma N.O.W.:

Oklahoma Counter Terrorism Intelligence Center, which will conduct statewide pre-event threat assessments.

Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security, which will help with interagency coordination and the planning for emergency communications.

Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Drone Response Team, which will identify and work to prevent suspicious drone activity at large events.

All police, fire and emergency management services across the state are being encouraged to implement the policies and practices outlined in the safety guide.