Gov. Stitt announces departure of OMES director

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt announced the resignation of Chief Operating Officer Rick Rose, the Director of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES).

Before joining OMES, Rose served as chief of staff to former Speakers of the House T.W. Shannon and Charles McCall.

“I’m grateful for Director Rose’s service to Oklahoma,” Stitt said. “I appreciate his work to help modernize state government and make it work better for the people. I wish him the best as he transitions back to the private sector.”

“It has been an honor to work alongside Governor Stitt, the other state agencies, and the team at OMES to deliver meaningful improvements for Oklahoma,” Rose said. ”I am proud of the progress the OMES team achieved during my tenure. I truly appreciate the Governor’s leadership on reducing the size of government and making it work better for the people.”

Rose’s last day with the agency will be Sept. 26, 2025. An interim director of OMES will be named soon.