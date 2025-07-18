Goodwill is coming back to Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — Bargain shoppers will once again be able to hunt for a good deal in Owasso.

Goodwill broke ground on its new 20,000-square-foot second-hand store and donation center on Wednesday.

The original thrift store was destroyed in a fire in 2024.

Community leaders were there to kick up the dirt just north of Rejoice Christian School, welcoming the new donation center and retail store.

Goodwill sells gently used items, but the nonprofit also provides job training and helps people find employment.

The new store will also bring 20 to 30 new jobs to Owasso.

The new Goodwill is set to open its doors next spring.