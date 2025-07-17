Local

‘Good Trouble Lives On’ protest planned for south Tulsa

'Good Trouble' protests Protests broke out nationwide as people took to the streets to voice their displeasure at President Trump, his administration and the direction of the country in July 2025. (Nick Papantonis)
By Crystal Kelly

TULSA, Okla. — A protest in opposition to the Trump administration is set to take place this evening in south Tulsa.

The “Good Trouble Lives On” protests are happening in dozens of cities across the nation, including Tulsa.

Good Trouble was coined by Congressman John Lewis to describe an act of peaceful and nonviolent action aimed at challenging injustice.

Today marks the fifth anniversary of Lewis’s passing.

On their website, the movement says they believe President Trump is trying to divide the country, and they know the power of coming together.

The Tulsa protest is set to run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the corner of 71st and Memorial.

